North Korean state-media on Thursday published photos of dictator Kim Jong-un and his daughter test-firing handguns at a munitions factory.

South Korea’s Chosun detailed that Kim and his daughter, believed to be named Kim Ju-ae, inspected alight firearms and munitions factory under the Second Economic Committee, the North Korean regime’s organization responsible for the planning and production of military products.

The photos, first reported published by the national state newspaper Rodong Sinmun and the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), show Kim and his daughter testing the firearms while wearing matching black leather jumpers.

“The role of the factory, which is dedicated to producing portable light weapons including pistols, is extremely important in strengthening the combat capabilities of the military, social safety forces, social safety forces, and civilian forces,” Kim Jong-Un said, per Chosun.

The North Korean dictator emphasized the “need to expand production capacity from a prospective perspective and to elevate and realize the modernization of production processes and the level of production culture in accordance with the demands, requirements, and standards set by the Party.”

Kim Jong-un reportedly received a “report on the superiority of the new pistol in terms of structural performance, hit rate, concentration fire and combat utility, expressing satisfaction with its development” during his inspection of the facility.

Footage of tine inspection broadcasted by North Korean state-owned television reportedly showed Defense Minister No Kwang-chol and Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong accompanying the dictator and his daughter during the tour of the munitions factory.

The inspection is the latest public known appearance of Kim’s daughter, and occurs roughly a month after South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) informed South Korean lawmakers that Kim is undergoing preparations to formally appoint his daughter as heir of the repressive authoritarian regime.

The young Kim — presumed to be about 13 years old — has seen increased public appearances alongside her father at official regime events after the North Korean dictator brought her as a guest to the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in 2022. Her existence was first confirmed by U.S. former basketball star Denis Rodman, who called her “Ju-ae” in public comments.

Chosun noted that the images published by Nortn Korean state outlets on Thursday mark the second time Kim Ju-ae has been photographed firing a weapon. Rodong Sinmun reportedly published photos of the younger Kim firing a sniper rifle at an outdoor shooting range on February 28.

“Repeated images of Ju-ae handling and shooting firearms may be intended to cement her public image as a future leader, experts said, as the North is believed to be grooming her as Kim’s successor,” the South Korean newswire service Yonhap wrote on Thursday.