FCC Chairman Brendan Carr discussed the Federal Communications Commission’s ongoing deregulation initiative during a policy discussion hosted by Breitbart News on Tuesday, March 10, outlining an effort he said has already removed more than a thousand regulations and reduced hundreds of pages of the agency’s rulebook as part of a broader review of federal communications rules.

Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle asked Carr to explain the FCC’s “delete, delete, delete” initiative aimed at removing outdated regulations from the agency’s rulebook.

“This is the biggest deregulatory effort in the FCC’s history,” Carr declared.

“We’ve gone through the FCC Code of Federal Regulations, which is our rule book. We took each component of it and went to all the bureaus and offices, and we had everyone go through it page by page: which rule is outdated, which rule can we get rid of, which rule can we cut in half?” Carr explained.

According to Carr, the process has already resulted in the removal of a large number of rules and the reduction of the overall length of the regulatory code.

“So far, we’ve gotten rid of, I think, just over 1,000 regulations. I think it’s 130 words that have been cut—300 pages that have been reduced from this Code of Federal Regulations. We’re just going to keep going to get rid of outdated, unnecessary regulations,” Carr revealed.

“We’ve also taken a look at what we call dormant dockets—proceedings the FCC started and left open that create a regulatory overhang,” Carr said. “We’ve closed, I think, something like 2,000 separate inactive proceedings at this point.”

“It’s one of our most productive efforts. We’re ahead of schedule on the 10-to-1 regulation requirement from the administration, where you get rid of 10 regulations for every one that you do,” remarked Carr.

Boyle also asked Carr to describe some of the examples uncovered during the review of the FCC’s rulebook.

“It’s wild stuff,” responded Carr. “There are things like regulation of telegraph services, which don’t exist, and regulation of telephone booths. I mean, it’s just stuff that got on the books and stayed on the books for decades.”