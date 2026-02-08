Brandi Carlile Dedicates ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl 60 to ‘Queer’ and ‘Marginalized Communities’

In yet another act of the politicizing of the NFL’s Super Bowl, singer Brandi Carlile now says that she will dedicate her performance of “America the Beautiful” to “queer” and “marginalized communities.”

Carlile has added, “The throughline to being queer and being a representative of a marginalized community, and being put on the largest stage in America to acknowledge the fraught and tender hope that this country is based on, it’s something you don’t say no to,” according to Variety.

Carlile added that she is thrilled to be chosen to sing “America the Beautiful” because she feels that the song’s writer, activist and poet Katharine Lee Bates, was a lesbian. This is more a “factoid” than a truth, as it has never been proven that Bates was, in fact, gay.

“I feel called to a long line of contemplative and struggling people. I feel motivated by the fact that she was very likely gay, and a woman relying on her intellect in a time when that was difficult for women to do so, and living with a partner who was doing the same thing,” she added.

Carlile drew criticism late last month when she announced that she was donating $25,000 from her LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, Looking Out Foundation to help with legal representation for anyone arrested for immigration violations in Minnesota.

The That Wasn’t Me singer is far from the only woke influence being introduced into Super Bowl LX, not the least of which is Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny who has been under fire for months over his anti-American comments and his attacks on U.S. immigration policies.

The NFL has also added the virulently anti-Trump rock band Green Day for the game’s opening ceremony.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has spent years attacking Donald Trump, MAGA voters, and Republicans, has called Republicans “fascists,” and has even changed the lyrics to his tunes to attack the political right and Israel.

