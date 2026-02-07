Queer singer Brandi Carlile has announced a donation of $25,000 to her own nonprofit to help with legal representation for anyone arrested for immigration violations in Minnesota.

The singer made her announcement in a January 25 Instagram post, in which she lamented that she is “so heartbroken and angry for Minnesota.”

“Over the past month, the community there has continued to set an incredible example for the rest of us, demonstrating the power of uniting to protect our neighbors and defend what is right,” the lesbian singer continued.

“Last week, in Mexico, members of the Minnesota Bramily organized a vigil for Renée Good and the 32 people who have died in ICE custody since the beginning of 2025. Now, more than ever, it is vital that we continue to hold each other and take action to stop the hate that is spreading through our country,” the mullet-wearing singer wrote.

She went on to say that her “Looking Out Foundation” will donate $25,000 to help pay legal fees of those detained by ICE.

Carlile urged fans to “take action” to “stop the hate that is spreading through our country.”

She concluded, writing, “What affects one of us, affects all of us and we need to continue to look out for each other. We’ll find a way.”

The Looking Out Foundation was founded in 2008 by Brandi Carlile and Tim and Phil Hanseroth and has granted over $9 million to support LGBTQQIAAP2S+ causes, social justice, and grassroots organizations globally.

