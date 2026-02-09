TPUSA Applauds MAGA Halftime Show Ratings — ‘Shot Across the Bow’ for Super Bowl

Numbers don’t lie. The Turning Point USA (TPUSA) All-American Halftime show kicked off Sunday night and has now been hailed as a “massive success” with its strong viewership lauded as a “shot across the bow” for the NFL’s official broadcast.

Viewer numbers are the key to the success of the Kid Rock-hosted epic.

A YouTube livestream of the TPUSA halftime show drew almost 19 million views shortly before 8 a.m. ET on Monday, about 12 hours after the online broadcast began, Newsweek reports.

TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet has suggested its number could rise to 50 million overall for the event, which took place during rapper Bad Bunny’s politically charged Spanish performance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

“I can tell you that’s a shot across the bow. People are paying attention,” Kolvet told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Sunday evening. “And, you know, if you give us a year to plan this thing—I’m really excited to see what we can pull off.”

TV ratings analysts Nielsen told Newsweek viewership figures for the official halftime show will be announced Tuesday. By comparison, over 130 million tuned in for Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 performance.

As Breitbart News reported, the TPUSA show was offered as a MAGA alternative to Bad Bunny’s Spanish-only Super Bowl 60 intermission that ended with the Puerto Rican pop star making a politically charged immigration message.

“Welcome to the Turning Point USA All-American Halftime show. And this one’s for you, Charlie,” host Jack Posobiec said, honoring Turning Point USA’s late founder Charlie Kirk, before a rousing electric guitar rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” was played by Brantley Gilbert.

Gilbert got the concert started with a patriotic version of “Real American,” followed by a powerful rendition of Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem.”

The 2026 Super Bowl overall viewing numbers are yet to be officially released.