Graham: ‘Cuba Is Next’

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), an outspoken supporter of U.S. military strikes against Iran approved by President Donald Trump, offered his assessment of what was to come.

According to the South Carolina Republican U.S. Senator, the communist dictatorship in the island nation of Cuba would be next to go.

“All I can say is President Trump finished the job that President Reagan failed to do,” he said. “I’m a big admirer of Ronald Reagan, but I’m here to tell you that Donald Trump, in my opinion, is the gold standard for Republicans, maybe any president, when it comes to foreign policy. Maduro, everybody talked about him. Well, Donald Trump has got him in jail. Cuba is next. They are going to fall. This communist dictatorship in Cuba, their days are numbered.”

Graham continued, “The Iranian regime, the mothership of international terrorism, is about to collapse. The captain of the ship, the Ayatollah, is stone-cold dead. All those people around him who helped him perpetuate this terrorism — they’re on the run, or they’re dead. Finish the job. We’ve lost three Americans. God bless those Americans who sacrifice for their country. They died in a noble cause.”

