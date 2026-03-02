Hegseth: Iran Operation Is Not an ‘Endless’ or ‘Regime Change’ War

Washington, DC — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth praised the U.S. military’s ongoing operation in Iran, claiming that it is not an “endless” or “regime change” war in a Monday morning press briefing at the Pentagon.

Speaking alongside Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine, Hegseth acknowledged the four U.S. servicemembers that have been killed in action since “Operation Epic Fury” began early Saturday morning and noted that American deaths are likely not over:

“We fight to win, and we don’t waste time, or lives. As the President warned, an effort of this scope will include casualties,” the secretary told reporters. “War is hell and always will be. A grateful nation honors the four Americans we have lost thus far and those injured — the absolute best of America.”

The names of the four service members killed or the four seriously injured have not been released at the time of publication.

Calling Operation Epic Fury the “most lethal, most complex, and most precise aerial operation in history,” Hegseth said, “We didn’t start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it.”

“Their war on Americans has become our retribution against their Ayatollah and his death cult.”

Trump confirmed on Saturday evening that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed, calling him “one of the most evil people in History.”

Addressing concerns that Americans are tired of decades-long nation-building wars in the Middle East, Hegseth told the media and the “political left” to stop “screaming.”

“This is not Iraq. This is not endless. I was there for both,” he stated plainly. “Our generation knows better, and so does this president. He called the last 20 years of nation-building wars dumb, and he’s right.”

“This is the opposite,” he added. “This operation is a clear, devastating, decisive mission. Destroy the missile threat, destroy the navy, no nukes.”

He also gave a pat on the back to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), whom Trump said are “working closely” with the U.S. on the Iranian operation.

“Israel has clear missions as well, for which we are grateful,” Hegseth said. “Capable partners, as we’ve said since the beginning, capable partners are good partners — unlike so many of our traditional allies who wring their hands and clutch their pearls hemming and hawing about the use of force.”

According to the War Secretary, the U.S. military is engaging “on our terms, with maximum authorities, no stupid rules of engagement, no nation building quagmire, no democracy building exercise, no politically correct wars.”

He also argued that the Iranian regime forced the U.S. and Israel’s hands into attacking after they refused to stop trying to rebuild their nuclear program after it was destroyed by last summer’s Operation Midnight Hammer.

After the devastating U.S. strikes on Iran’s facilities in June, Hegseth said, “We told them plainly, ‘That’s it, now make a deal.’ They arrogantly refused. We said, ‘Rebuild it and we’ll stop you again, this time far worse,'” he recounted.

Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law and former adviser Jared Kushner all “bent over backwards for real diplomacy” to no avail, Hegseth said.

“I watched it. I was there,” he stated. “They tried over and over and over again, earnest attempts at peace. The former regime had every chance to make a peaceful and sensible deal, but Tehran was not negotiating. They were stalling, buying time to reload their missile stockpiles and restart their nuclear ambitions — their goal to hold us hostage, threatening to strike our forces.”

“Well, President Trump doesn’t play those games, and as Secretary Rubio said after the Maduro raid, ‘If you don’t know now, you know,'” he continued. “President Trump puts America and Americans first. He doesn’t hesitate, and neither do our troops.”

While not offering a specific timeline beyond generally stating that the operation could last a matter of “weeks,” Hegseth outlined the U.S. military’s goals as simply to destroy Iranian missiles and missile production, their navy and other security infrastructure, and to make sure they “never have nuclear weapons.”

“We’re hitting them surgically, overwhelmingly, and unapologetically,” he said sternly. “With every passing day, our capabilities get stronger and Iran’s get weaker. We set the terms of this war from start to finish.”

The secretary also echoed calls from Trump to the Iranian people, urging them to seize the moment and overthrow the remainder of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) following the death of Khamenei.

“We hope the Iranian people take advantage of this incredible opportunity. President Trump has been clear, now is your time. To, Iranian security forces, choose wisely.”

Chairman Caine spoke on the military operation with more technical specificity, and also said that more U.S. casualties are expected.

“This is not a single overnight operation,” he told reporters, saying “We expect to take additional losses.”

“As always, we will work to minimize U.S. losses, but as the secretary said, this is major combat operations,” the chairman stated.

He also addressed reports that three F-15E Strike Eagle fighters were shot down by Kuwaiti friendly fire, confirming that it happened and that it is under investigation.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed Monday morning what had earlier been said by the Kuwaiti authorities, that “All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.