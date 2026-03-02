Former ‘South Park’ Writer Toby Morton Launches Website to Send Barron Trump to War

Former South Park writer Toby Morton has launched a website calling for President Donald Trump’s son, Barron, to be forced into the U.S. military and sent to a war zone.

Morton, 50, who runs a large number of fake news parody websites and who claims he is a creator of “Anti-Fascist Websites,” recently launched DraftBarronTrump.com as the president continues his military actions in Iran to rid the world of the fascist Iranian Mullah regime.

Morton’s attack on 19-year-old Barron Trump begins telling visitors, “America is strong because its leaders are strong. President Trump proves that every day. Naturally, his son Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands. Service is honor. Strength is inherited.”

“Dog Bless Barron,” the site continues.

Morton’s site also proclaims, “This site is dedicated to honoring the strongest and bravest voices in war. When power is projected abroad, it is only right that strength exists at home. If you’re looking for proven genes, inherited courage, and unquestionable resolve, look no further than the Trump family. Leadership starts somewhere.”

The site also adds fictitious quotes from the president’s other sons, Eric and Donald Jr.

Donald Jr’s fake quote claims, “This moment is really about Barron, okay? Always has been. He represents strength, courage, and service. I’ll be honoring that sacrifice in my own way, mainly by talking about it from a safe distance.”

Meanwhile, Eric Trump’s fake quote makes him look disconnected from reality with a rambling paragraph about pancakes.

In another portion of the site, Morton has Trump claiming that people come to him with “with tears in their eyes” asking for him to send Barron into the war zone.

Morton, who does not appear to have served in the military himself, also tried to create a viral hashtag campaign with “#SendBarron.”

He made news last year by buying trumpkennedycenter.org and .com web domains.

Barron is currently a sophomore attending college at NYU’s Stern School of Business at its Washington D.C. campus.

The youngest Trump son stands at 6-foot-9, which is one inch taller than the maximum height of 6-foot-8 mandated by the U.S. Army. Anyone taller than 6-8 are usually disqualified because they cannot comfortably fit in military vehicles, planes and other apparatus.

