F-15 Eagle Crashes in Kuwait, Pilots Eject Safely Says Local Authorities

At least one U.S.-built F-15 Eagle has crashed near Kuwait City, with the Kuwaiti authorities reporting “several” aircraft down in an incident, but that all crews were recovered in “complete safety”.

Footage published on social media and subsequently geolocated appears to show a F-15 Eagle afire and in a flat spin, falling towards the ground to the West of Kuwait City. British state broadcaster the BBC says it has “verified” footage including a prominent radio mast and power pylons in the foreground and states it was “filmed from the west of [Kuwait] city, on the edge of the Al Jahra area”.

It is not immediately clear what country was operating the downed F-15, given the United States has exported various variants of the fighter aircraft to allies in the region, Israel, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Claims that the F-15 loss may have been due to “friendly fire” have not been corroborated.

Nevertheless, the Kuwaiti government said in a statement that “several” U.S. military aircraft had crashed over their territory this morning.

The General Staff Headquarters of the Army related a Kuwait Ministry of Defence spokesman said they were able to confirm “the complete safety” of the crews they claim had come down, and that authorities “immediately initiated search and rescue procedures”, allowing those crews to be transferred to hospital for care. The crews are in stable condition, they stated, noting the rescue had been undertaken under coordination with Kuwait’s U.S. allies and “joint technical measures were taken”.

Kuwait, a U.S. strategic ally in the Middle East, said they were investigating the cause of the “incident”.

The spokesman’s comments followed an earlier statement from Kuwait which related it had been a busy night of anti-air defence, with their military confronting “a number of hostile aerial targets”.

Neither the U.S. Department of War, nor U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) have provided any statement on the crashed F-15 or other operations in the area overnight. As reported on Sunday, CENTCOM confirmed that three U.S. service members had been killed in operations over the weekend, with “several” others wounded with “minor shrapnel injuries and concussions”.