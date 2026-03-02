The military operation against Iran has entered its third day, with strikes against targets inside Iran and interceptions of Iranian aircraft, missiles, and drones attempting to land blows across the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean ongoing.

****

**Monday’s live updates below. All updates in Eastern time**

9:45 AM: French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Monday that the conflict in Iran “will bring its share of instability and possible conflagration to our borders,” noting the ongoing risks of “an Iran with nuclear and ballistic capabilities not yet destroyed”.

However, the French leader said per BFMTV: “All those who would have the audacity to attack France know the unbearable price they would have to pay.”

Macron previously announced that France would “raise” its military posture in the Gulf region on Sunday after French naval assets in the United Arab Emirates were struck in a drone attack resulting in minor damage.

9:20 AM: The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon has urged American citizens to leave the country “immediately” while there are commercial flights available as conflict broke out on Sunday evening after Hezbollah terrorists fired rockets into northern Israel. The U.S. Embassy further warned Americans to not travel to the country given the ongoing strikes by Israel into Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Iraq has advised Americans in the country to “exercise increased caution, keep a low profile, and shelter in place until further notice,” warning that “Iran-aligned terrorist militias continue to pose a significant threat to public safety. Reports of missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace continue.”

9:05 AM: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Monday that Operation Epic Fury in Iran is not a “democracy-building exercise”.

“No stupid rules of engagement, no nation building quagmire, no democracy-building exercise, no politically correct wars. We fight to win and we don’t waste time or lives,” he said.

Secretary Hegseth added that President Trump has “been very consistent: crazy regimes like Iran, hellbent on prophetic Islamist delusions cannot have nuclear weapons, it’s common sense. Many have said it, but it takes guts to actually enforce it—and our president has guts.”

“Iran’s stubborn and self-evident nuclear pursuits, their targeting of global shipping lanes and their swelling arsenals of ballistic missiles and killer drones were no longer tolerable risks. Iran was building powerful missiles and drones to create a conventional shield for their nuclear ambitions,” he said.

“Our bases, our allies, our people all in their crosshairs. Iran had a conventional gun to our head as they tried to lie their way to a nuclear bomb. It almost worked under Obama and his terrible deal but not under this president.”

“Turns out the regime who chanted ‘death to America’ and ‘death to Israel’ was gifted death from America and death from Israel.”

8:35 AM: In a press conference alongside Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said that Operation Epic Fury was the “culmination of months and in some cases years of deliberate planning and refinement against this particular target set.”

“Across every domain: land, air, sea, cyber, the U.S. joint force delivered synchronized and layered effects designed to disrupt, degrade, deny, and destroy Iran’s ability to conduct and sustain combat operations.”

8:30 AM: In his first press conference since the start of Operation Epic Fury in Iran, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the military action taken by the United States was in response to 47 years of the Islamist regime in Tehran waging a “a savage, one-sided war against America”.

“We didn’t start this war, but under President Trump we are finishing it,” Secretary Hegseth said.

7:45 AM: U.S. Central Command has announced the death of a fourth American military service member amid Operation Epic Fury in Iran. CENTCOM said that the service member was “seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries.”

“Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.”

7:40 AM: Jerusalem has vowed to kill Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem after the terror group apparently broke the 2024 ceasefire agreement on Sunday by firing rockets into northern Israel. Defense Minister Israel Katz said that they will send Qassem to the “depths of hell” alongside Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

7:35 AM: According to the Times of Israel, IDF have claimed to have killed, Hussein Makled, the head of intelligence for the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon during retaliatory strikes after Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel on Sunday in a “revenge” strike over the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Initial figures from the Lebanese Health Ministry said that 31 people were killed and 149 people were wounded, the Times of London reports.

7:25 AM: U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he is “very disappointed” with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for initially refusing to allow UK military bases to be used by American forces to strike Iran, a decision which he u-turned on Sunday evening, over a day into the conflict. President Trump told London’s Daily Telegraph that it “took far too long” for Starmer to change his mind, adding: “That’s probably never happened between our countries before… It sounds like he was worried about the legality.”

7:10 AM: U.S. Central Command has confirmed the loss of three F-15E Strike Eagle fighters on Sunday evening in the skies over Kuwait. The jets were in “active combat” with Iranian aircraft but suffered an “apparent friendly fire incident” after being “mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses.”

CENTCOM said that “all six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition”.

12:05 AM: Israel Defence Force Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, the head of Northern Command, said that retaliatory strikes against Hezbollah targets Lebanon will continue and said that their “intensity will increase,” the Times of Israel reported.

“Shortly after Hezbollah’s rocket fire, in accordance with planning, we launched a first wide wave of strikes in Beirut and southern Lebanon, targeting senior operatives, headquarters, and terror infrastructure. We are also working to evacuate the population in southern Lebanon for its protection ahead of additional strikes,” Milo said.

12:00 AM: One of the top remaining members of the Islamist regime, Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on Monday that Tehran will “not negotiate with the United States.”

He added: “Trump plunged the region into chaos with his ‘delusional fantasies’ and now fears more American troop casualties. With his delusional actions, he turned his self-made ‘America First’ slogan into ‘Israel First’ and sacrificed American soldiers for Israel’s power-hungry ambitions.”

For earlier livewire updates from over the weekend please click here