Watch: Kid Rock Asks Millions of TPUSA All-America Halftime Show Viewers to Read the Bible and Give Their Lives to Jesus

The TPUSA “All-America Halftime Show” was a huge hit Sunday night during Super Bowl 60 and during his performance, Kid Rock encouraged the millions watching to read the Bible and dedicate their lives to Jesus Christ.

Kid Rock chose to cover Cody Johnson’s #1 smash hit “Til You Can’t” during the TPUSA extravaganza. And in sharp contrast to the NFL’s Bad Bunny show, Rock’s performance carried a religious theme.

“There’s a book a’sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off,” Rock said as his segment. “There’s a man who died for all our sins a’hanging from the cross,” he continued breaking out n song. “You can give your life to Jesus and he’ll give you a second chance, till you can’t,” Kid Rock sang.

The Turing Point USA halftime show was a smash hit on Sunday drawing tens of millions of viewers over the several outlets that carried the show. On Youtube alone it massed more than 6 million viewers at its high point, and even still had 4 million viewers when the game had come back on.

The TPUSA show is being called a “shot across the bow” of the NFL in particular and left-wingism in general as millions of Americans showed exactly what they think of the NFL’s choices in entertainment.

“I can tell you that’s a shot across the bow. People are paying attention,” TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Sunday evening. “And, you know, if you give us a year to plan this thing—I’m really excited to see what we can pull off.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston