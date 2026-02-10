Child Actor Blake Garrett Dead at 33

Child actor Blake Garrett — best known for his role as Plug in the 2006 film, How to Eat Fried Worms — died suddenly on Sunday at the age of 33.

The actor’s mother, Carol Garrett, told TMZ the family is still waiting for autopsy results from the medical examiner to determine an official cause of death.

Carol added that her son’s death may have been a tragic accident, as she believes he could have self-medicated to cope with intense pain last week that sent him to an emergency room at an Oklahoma hospital, where he was later diagnosed with shingles.

She also told the outlet that over the past three years, the child actor had been doing very well living in Tulsa, and that he had truly turned his life around after becoming sober.

Blake Garrett, born on September 14, 1992 in Austin, Texas, discovered his love for acting at the age of 8, and soon landed leading roles in local productions, such as the magician in Aladdin and his Magical Lamp, and Charlie Brown in Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Tribute, according to his IMDb page.

He had also appeared in the theatre productions, The Wizard of Oz, Annie, and Grease.

At the age of 10, Garrett hit the road with the arena show, Barney’s Colorful World International Tour, which ran from the fall of 2003 to the spring of 2004. After that, he appeared in the 2004 film, Barney’s Colorful World, Live!.

Garrett’s second and final acting credit listed on his IMDb page shows he appeared as Plug in the 2006 film, How to Eat Fried Worms.

