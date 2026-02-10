Congressman Calls for Inquiry Into Bad Bunny’s ‘Indecent’ Super Bowl Show: ‘Pure Smut’

Like so many others, Andy Ogles (R-TN) was entirely underwhelmed by the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. So much so he branded it “indecent” on Monday night and a moral affront of such degradation that Bad Bunny’s “smut” is now deserving of an enquiry.

TIME Magazine first noted Ogles took to social media to air his concerns on X, sharing a letter addressed to the House Energy and Commerce Committee in which he called for an immediate formal congressional inquiry into the National Football League and broadcaster NBCUniversal over their “prior knowledge, review, and approval” of what he alleged to be “a performance dominated by sexually explicit lyrical themes and suggestive choreography.”

Ogles called the halftime show “pure smut” and pointed to “explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air” and that the singer’s mostly Spanish-language lyrics “openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities.”

The Tennessee lawmaker, whom Trump has previously applauded as a “Conservative Warrior” per TIME, argued in his missive songs in Bad Bunny’s set, including “Safaera” and “Yo Perreo Sola,” included references to sexual content that would be “readily apparent across any language barrier.”

Ogles further charged it was “highly implausible” the NFL and NBC were ignorant of the set’s content before it aired and their complicity must also be held to account in public view.

He seeks an examination into the extent of executives’ and producers’ knowledge of the songs’ nature and accompanying choreography, the internal review and translation processes, and whether safeguards—such as broadcast delay protocols and standards review procedures—were “properly applied” or “intentionally disregarded.”

As Breitbart News noted, there were plenty of other people who took a dislike to Bad Bunny and his offerings, instead choosing to look elsewhere for halftime respite.

On the day after TPUSA’s alternative offering of an “All America Halftime Show,” Kid Rock zoomed to the #1 spot on iTunes with his rendition of “‘Til You Can’t,” knocking Bad Bunny out of the top spot despite – or because of – the Puerto Rican rapper’s appearance as the star of the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Rock sang his rendition of “‘Til You Can’t” at the Turning Point USA “All America Halftime Show” on Sunday night.

Another performer from the TPUSA show also climbed the iTunes chart.

By the late afternoon, country singer Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones” had soared to number four, pushing another Bad Bunny song, “Tití Me Preguntó,” to the fifth spot.