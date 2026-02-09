New Media Victory: Kid Rock Tops Bad Bunny on iTunes Chart After Halftime Show Face-Off

On the day after TPUSA’s “All America Halftime Show,” Kid Rock has zoomed to the #1 spot on iTunes with his rendition of “‘Til You Can’t,” knocking Bad Bunny out of the top spot despite the Puerto Rican rapper’s appearance as the star of the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

As February 9 dawned, Kid Rock’s version of “‘Til You Can’t” began rising in the iTunes chart closely followed by the original version of the song released by country singer Cody Johnson. By the afternoon, the two songs had pushed Bad Bunny’s song, “DtMF,” to third place.

Rock sang his rendition of “‘Til You Can’t” at the Turning Point USA “All America Halftime Show” on Sunday night.

Another performer from the TPUSA show has also been climbing the iTunes chart. By the late afternoon, country singer Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones” had soared to number four, pushing another Bad Bunny song, “Tití Me Preguntó,” to the fifth spot.

Not only that, but at the time this story was published, Barrett’s “I Hope” had taken the sixth spot on the iTunes chart.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny’s “NUEVAYoL,” had fallen to the eighth slot on the list.

When the National football League booked rapper Bad Bunny to head up its Halftime Show at this year’s Super Bowl, TPUSA announced that it would hold its own show to rival the NFL’s event. The show came off without a hitch, but technical excellence wasn’t the only plaudit that TPUSA broadcast earned. The show was a smash hit garnering more than 25 million viewers across the several venues upon which it appeared, with more than six million on Youtube alone.

The full extent of the TPUSA audience won’t be known until later in the week, but the effort was a surprising hit for its genre

