Pop Star Chappell Roan, Others Exit Wasserman Music Agency After CEO Casey Wasserman’s Epstein Connection Revealed

Pop star Chappell Roan says she is leaving the Wasserman Music Agency following revelations about founder and CEO Casey Wasserman’s connection to the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

“As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman,” the “Pink Pony Club” singer announced in a Monday night Instagram Story.

“I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values,” Roan continued in her statement.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer added, “I have deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists and I refuse to passively stand by.”

“Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity,” the 27-year-old pop star said, adding, “This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust.”

Notably, the latest batch of Epstein documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) late last month includes 2003 emails between Wasserman, the head of the Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee, and Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

“I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?” Wasserman wrote to Maxwell in one exchange.

In another email, Maxwell asks Wasserman if it will be foggy enough during an upcoming visit “so that you can float naked down the beach and no one can see you unless they are close up?” to which Wasserman responds, “or something like that.”

“I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell,” Wasserman said in a statement one day after the documents were released, before insisting that his communication with Epstein’s associate occurred “long before her horrific crimes came to light.”

Wasserman further maintained that he “never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein” himself, adding, “I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane.”

“I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them,” Wasserman, who is now reportedly facing pressure to step down from chairman of the organizing committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, said.

Roan is not the only artist to leave the Wasserman agency after details involving Wasserman’s connection to Maxwell came to light in released documents last week, sources told Variety.

The musicians’ agents have apparently given Wasserman an ultimatum that calls for him to step down and divest or sell the company, which the 51-year-old has not accepted.

Wasserman, however, is meeting with top executives at the company later this week, sources told the magazine.

The agency is one of the largest in the music business, with a roster that includes Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Phish, Raye, SZA, and Joni Mitchell, among hundreds of other artists.

Meanwhile, Wasserman’s artist roster has since been taken down from the agency’s website, seemingly in response to musicians’ demands.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.