Martha Stewart Compares ICE Enforcing Law to Living in George Orwell’s Dystopian ‘1984’ Novel

Martha Stewart lamented the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducting routine law enforcement operations in her town, bizarrely comparing it to living in a dystopian society from a George Orwell novel.

“I have been an extremely optimistic person my entire life, and I’m feeling a little bit down. I’m not happy with what’s going on with immigration,” Stewart told USA Today during a pre-Super Bowl interview on Saturday.

“We got a notice in my town of Bedford, New York, that ICE was in the schools, and that’s extremely depressing,” the TV personality continued.

“This is a beautiful suburban town, an hour from New York City, and it’s crazy,” Stewart added, before going on to reference “Big Brother” from late English novelist George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984.”

“Big Brother watching is not an easy way to live,” the retail businesswoman said.

Watch Below:

Notably, “Big Brother” is a term that has become synonymous with authoritarian overreach, extreme government surveillance, and loss of privacy. It is derived from one of Orwell’s most famous concepts in “1984,” set in a dystopian future where the government has total control over everyone’s lives.

After being asked if she feels “comfortable speaking out about stuff like this,” Stewart replied, “I’m not going to get terribly political and criticize anybody individually, but America’s a beautiful place.”

“We have had such a beautiful life here, and we have to continue to have that,” she added.

Late last month, Stewart took to Instagram to complain about law enforcement cracking down on what she claimed were “peaceful demonstrations.”

“I am disheartened and sad each and every day that we cannot demonstrate our sympathy for the beleaguered, that we are told immigrants –which most of us are or descended from — are unwelcome, that we cannot show our frustration in peaceful demonstrations and that we can be attacked and even killed by Federal troops,” Stewart wrote.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.