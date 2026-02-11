Nashville Hall of Famer Jeffrey Steele Sounds Off on Music Industry Embracing Springsteen and Bad Bunny While Censoring Charlie Kirk Lyric in His New Song ‘A Voice’

Nashville Hall of Fame songwriter Jeffrey Steele called out the establishment music industry gatekeepers that elevate left-wing pop stars like Bad Bunny and promote anti-ICE tracks from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, while censoring Charlie Kirk’s name in patriotic songs like Steele’s stirring new free speech anthem “A Voice.“

“They’re pushing a narrative as hard as they can. And it started a few years ago with the National Anthem and taking a knee. And the public immediately showed what they thought about that,” Jeffrey Steele told Turning Point USA spokesperson and The Charlie Kirk Show executive producer Andrew Kolvet on Wednesday.

Steele said the music industry decision makers picking who performs for the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show aren’t trying to satisfy the tens of millions of Americans who want a performance that reflects their faith and the values that make them proud patriots.

“What they want to see on that field is a representation of what America is,” Steele said about the Super Bowl halftime show. “And every year this thing gets crazier, more outlandish, more sex-driven, less morality, less about faith. Less about country. And I just think there’s quite a few hundred million Americans out there that have just said enough.”

Enough is the attitude that led Steele to release his latest hit song “A Voice,” which he co-wrote with fellow Nashville hitmakers Chris Wallin and Colin Raye, and led him to include this line in the song: “The Charlie Kirk choir all lightin’ our lighters.”

Jeffrey Steele has had a storied career in music, spanning nearly 50 years. He’s written songs like “My Wish” and “What Hurts the Most” for Rascal Flatts, “The Cowboy in Me” for Tim McGraw, and more recently the Democrat-slamming smash hit by Aaron Lewis “Am I the Only One?” which went to #1 on the Billboard charts without any mainstream radio play. He’s also helped craft and create hit songs for artists like Keith Urban, Faith Hill, Eric Church, Miley Cyrus, Trace Adkins among so many others.

So it was “a tough thing” Steele told Kolvet to be informed by music industry shot-callers that they wouldn’t play “A Voice” on the radio as long as it includes the name Charlie Kirk.

“To have them push back at me and not help me promote it was a tough thing for a guy that’s been around for 45 years,” he said.

“The week after I released this song, Bruce Springsteen came out with an anthem about Minneapolis. And it’s got anti-Trump and anti-ICE lyrics. And it’s immediately embraced and it goes to number one,” Steele told Kolvet.

“And my song? They tell me it’s too right-wing,” Steele added. “They can’t play it on the radio. And that’s what we’re up against as a conservative music listener. You can’t find the music unless I find a way. I have to creep and crawl to find a way to get it out there to the public that really wants to hear it.”

Indeed, Steele knew he had a hit, saying “the things is, Andrew, everywhere I’ve gone and played this song live, before I released it, everywhere I went playing this song live, people were immediately on their feet. They were just immediately on their feet cheering. And I knew that I was hitting a nerve.”

Steele hit more than a nerve. About a week after its release, “A Voice” reached the #4 spot on Billboard’s Digital Sales Country Chart.

“It’s a tough thing but you just have to find ways. And you know people want to hear it,” Steele said. “So you keep pushing for the truth. That’s all you can do.”

PURCHASE or STREAM A VOICE HERE

FOLLOW JEFFREY STEELE on INSTAGRAM

A VOICE – Lyrics

I’m the Soldier, I fought and died for you

Gave up my Life

To give you the Right,

to live the life you choose

I’m the Farmer, out here dying on the Vine

Trying to feed your Family,

barely feeding mine

I swear to God sometimes

I wish I had a Voice

I would raise it now

For all the silent ones,

no one seems to care about

Speak for all of us,

Crank the volume up,

and let the simple truth cut through the noise

I wish I had a voice

I’m the Hero Front Line Nurse,

I give it all I got

They praised me till the day I spoke my mind

and lost my job

Third generation Cop,

proud to wear this Badge

But it’s hard to put bad guys away, with my Hands behind my Back

Wonder what my Dad would think of that

I wish I had a Voice

I would raise it now

For all the silent ones,

no one seems to care about

Speak for all of us,

Crank the volume up,

and let the simple truth cut through the noise

I wish I had a voice

I’m the Trucker, they’re phasing out

She’s a housewife, but you can’t say that now

I’m a laid off Factory Worker who’s Factory’s China bound

We’re the Coal Miners, Firefighters,

The Charlie Kirk choir all lightin’ our lighters,

Finally waking up, we had enough, of the Liars setting the World on fire

We’re the Children, crying out for help,

a million miles away from home who can’t speak for ourselves.

Will you be our Voice

Will you raise it now

For all the silent Ones,

no one seems to care about

Speak for all of us, crank the volume up, and let the simple truth cut through the noise

Will you be

Yes I’ll be

I will be your voice