Bruce Springsteen’s Anti-ICE Song Mocked as ‘An Assault on My Ears’: ‘Write a Song for the Innocent Americans Killed By Illegals Instead’

Americans are mercilessly mocking left-wing rocker Bruce Springsteen after he inserted himself into the left-wing radical-induced unrest in Minneapolis by releasing an anti-ICE and anti-Trump protest song, “Streets Of Minneapolis” on Wednesday.

While many on the left showered praise on the left-wing activist singer who hasn’t had a top hit since 1994, millions of others just rolled their eyes at the aging, multi-millionaire rocker’s “protest.” Indeed, many were incensed by Springsteen’s pandering to the left.

One X user, for instance, blasted Springsteen as “the typical boomer commie retard musician,” and demanded that he “Write a song about all the innocent Americans killed by Illegals instead.”

During his “Common Sense” segment on Wednesday, Fox News commentator Trace Gallagher ripped Springsteen as “wildly inaccurate” in his allegations about ICE.

Many others also jumped in to blast Springsteen:

