‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Star Jill Zarin Fired from ‘Golden Life’ Reunion Show After Bashing Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) star Jill Zarin was fired from E!’s The Golden Life reunion show after blasting woke Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

Blink49 Studios axed Zarin from the upcoming reunion docuseries after she slammed Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, saying it was inappropriate for children watching at home, and declaring the 31-year-old’s performance had failed to feature any white people.

“It was the worst halftime show ever,” Zarin said in a since-deleted video. “I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish and, quite frankly — grabbing his G [groin] area — I think it was totally inappropriate.”

“You’ve got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl and he doesn’t have to be grabbing himself every five seconds because he’s so insecure. Seriously,” she added.

Zarin went on to say, “I don’t speak Spanish, I would’ve liked to have known the words he was saying.”

“To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing,” the TV personality continued. “I’m not taking a side, one way or the other… I think it was an ICE thing. I think that the NFL sold out and it’s very sad.”

In a statement obtained by Variety, the show’s producers said, “In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life.”

“We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values,” they added.

Zarin was also attacked on social media for her remarks — with one commenter ghoulishly deeming her an “ignorant flaming racist.”

Fellow Bravo personalities also chimed in.

“What the actual F*#k,” The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) alum Tamra Judge wrote.

“Tell me you’re racist without telling me you’re racist… YIKES!!!” Bravo’s The Valley personality Janet Caperna exclaimed.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan wrote that she was “seriously disgusted.”

As Breitbart News reported, Bad Bunny’s performance did, in fact, feature a politically charged pro-immigration message, as he held up a football that read, “Together, We Are America” — seemingly failing to understand that, in English, “America” is used as a shorthand for “United States of America,” the only nation on earth that has “America” in its official name.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.