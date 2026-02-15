Sheriff Says Hunt for Nancy Guthrie Could Take ‘Weeks or Months or Years’ but ‘We’re Going to Find This Guy

The Arizona county sheriff leading the investigation into the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie says his office will stay on the case even if it “takes years” to solve.

The missing woman, who is the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has been not been seen for two weeks and investigators think she was kidnapped for ransom.

Now, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is admitting that the investigation has been “exhausting,” but he vows to carry on.

“It’s exhausting, these ups and downs. But we will keep moving forward,” sheriff Nanos said on Friday, according to the New York Times.

“Maybe it’s an hour from now. Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy,” the law enforcement official added.

There are reportedly 400 people working on the case according to the New York Post.

Some of the more recent findings released to the public include the discovery of unknown NA on the Guthrie property and an impounded SUV

But Sheriff Nanos has also taken a raft of criticism for his conduct during the case and was even accused of blocking the FBI from key evidence, an accusation he denies.

The controversy erupted last week when a federal source inside the investigation told Reuters the sheriff blocked the FBI from accessing a glove and DNA found inside Guthrie’s Tucson, Arizona home and sent it for testing to a private lab in Florida instead of the bureau’s state-of-the art lab in Quantico, Virginia.

Nanos, though, disputed that claim, saying it was “Not even close to the truth.”

The elected sheriff, a second-term Democrat, insisted he has been cooperating with the bureau and cited a recent discussion about the Florida lab with FBI agents.

“Actually, the FBI just wanted to send the one or two they found by the crime scene, closest to it — mile, mile and a half … I said ‘No, why do that? Let’s just send them all to where all the DNA exist, all the profiles and the markers exist.’ They agreed, makes sense,” Nanos told the Tucson outlet.

