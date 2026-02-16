Stephanie Pratt, the sister of former reality TV star Spencer Pratt, trashed Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) and also bashed her brother’s run for mayor of Los Angeles.

Stephanie Pratt, who also starred on MTV’s The Hills, trashed her brother’s candidacy in a series of X posts over the weekend, characterizing Spencer as an opportunist. While she applauded his advocacy for fire victims in the Pacific Palisades, she ultimately believed that he should work to run for mayor of that small city.

“Spencer has done great work for the palisades. But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity,” she said in one post.

“He’s just trying to stay famous and sell his memoir don’t be fooled,” Stephanie said in another.

Stephanie Pratt certainly had no kind words for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, referring to her as “Assbass,” but ultimately believed that her brother would be better suited advocating for the Pacific Palisades to have its own city government and police department.

“In an ideal world the palisades would have their own mayor and police department,” she said. “I would love him to be mayor of Palisades but not LA with 4 million people. I’d be impressed if a republican could turn LA democrats.”

“I’m WORRIED about LA. I have no problem with Spencer playing government but our city needs help. Assbass sucks,” she later added.

Stephanie then took her criticisms of Spencer to a more personal level, accusing him of having belonged to a “cult” and assaulting her after she turned 18.

“Sorry he beat me up when I was 18 & put me in the hospital. So no he doesn’t belong in the government,” she said, later adding that “he’s the one who got me hooked on hard core drugs at 15. I’ve kept this all a secret for years. He also had a hidden drug addiction.”

Stephanie then referenced a 2010 incident in Costa Rica where Spencer was arrested for possession of illegal firearms.

“He called my dad from jail after not speaking to our family for 8 years bc of his cult, to bail him out … I have no interest in fame, I’m taking a course to become a RBT my passion is helping children and adults with autism. I don’t even use instagram. I’m serious about my new career helping people,” she continued.

Pratt became a prominent activist in the wake of the Palisades Fire and regularly criticized city government for failing to provide adequate rescue services during the devastating fire that killed 12 people and destroyed 7,000 structures, causing an estimated $18-20 billion in damages.

One year later, the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire are the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history.