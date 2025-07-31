‘The Hills’ Star Spencer Pratt Calls Out Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass over Wildfire Response

Spencer Pratt, most known for his starring turn on the hit reality TV show The Hills, has been raging against California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his response to the Los Angeles wildfires, which devastated the Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

Spencer Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, famously lost their home in the Pacific Palisades wildfire earlier this year and the reality star has grown tired with the government’s response. In a series of posts on social media this week, Pratt raged against Newsom for allegedly mishandling funds and mismanaging resources for the rebuilding effort.

As Breitbart News reported recently, questions have arisen over how the $100 million in funds raised from the Fire Aid benefit concert were spent.

“Questions are being raised about how the roughly $100 million raised by ‘Fire Aid’ concerts in the aftermath of the Los Angeles fires earlier this year is being spent — with some claiming victims are receiving nothing,” said the report.

“The star-studded bill for the benefit concert, held on two separate stages, raised a massive sum. But many residents of the Pacific Palisades and Malibu (Palisades Fire), and of Altadena and Pasadena (Eaton Fire), say they have not benefited,” it added.

Two investigations into the funds were conducted by KABC-7 and KTTV, with the former concluding that the funds were being properly while the latter concluded that the victims have not benefitted.

