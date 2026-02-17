TMZ Claims It Received Note Alleging Nancy Guthrie Has Been Taken to Mexico

TMZ claimed it received a note on Monday alleging that Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, was taken to Mexico following her kidnapping.

TMZ’s Harvey Levin revealed that the media outlet received the note, advising the sender to provide details as to Nancy’s whereabouts if they wanted reward money.

“I should tell everybody that in this letter, it says, ‘I know what I saw five days ago south of the border, and I was told to shut up. So, I know who he is, and that was definitely Nancy with them,’” Levin said in a video. “This is the second time he has referred to more than one person involved in this. He said there is a main person and there are others.”

The authenticity of the ransom notes received by TMZ have not yet been confirmed.

“I have something to say to you, and I have already talked to the FBI about this, that if you are not real, you’re committing a crime,” Levin said. “But if you are (legitimate), send us the information. We will pass it on to the FBI.”

Last week, the FBI upped the reward money from $50,000 to $100,000 for any information that could lead to the location and arrest of anyone involved in her mysterious disappearance. It also released details about the alleged kidnapper obtained from security footage along with a description of the perpetrator’s backpack.

“The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack,” the FBI said in a message on Thursday.

Authorities have thus far identified no suspects or persons of interest.

President Trump also publicly warned the kidnappers that they will face the death penalty if Nancy is not returned alive.