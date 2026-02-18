Jimmy Kimmel to Headline $25,000 Per Ticket Democrat Fundraiser with Nancy Pelosi, Shonda Rhymes

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will be throwing his hat in the ring for the Democratic Party this mid-term year by headlining a fundraiser for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee next month.

The fundraiser will be be held next month in Los Angeles and will also feature House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Two sources close to the fundraiser confirmed the lineup to Politico.

MS NOW Teddy Schleifer shared a screenshot of the invitation on social media, noting that minimum tickets will be running for $25,000. Shonda Rhymes (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal) will also be involved, per Mediaite:

According to the invitation, Kimmel will be a “Special Guest” at the event, along with headliners Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). Also listed among the ambassadors, Democratic donors, and other politicos on the host committee is Shonda Rhimes, the television producer behind popular series including Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton. The invite lists multiple tiers for guests to be included, with the minimum level a $25,000 donation to the DCCC. Other options are the $44,300 “Leader’s Circle,” serving as an “Event Chair” for $100,000, and being able to call yourself one of the “Jeffries 300” for $310,100.

In September, Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel after he appeared to suggest that the assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was associated with MAGA despite evidence indicating he was influenced by left-wing ideologies. The suspension was spurred, in part, by broadcast affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair refusing to air the show in their respective markets.

Nexstar said Kimmel’s comments were “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” adding it would like to “move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Kimmel returned after a brief suspension, saying his comments were misconstrued.

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”

“I don’t think there’s anything funny about it,” Kimmel continued in his monologue. “I posted a message on Instagram the day he was killed, sending love to his family, and asking for compassion, and I meant it. I still do.”