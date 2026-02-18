Shia LaBeouf Out of Jail Following Mardi Gras Brawl

Feb. 18 (UPI) — Former Disney Channel star Shia LaBeouf is out of jail following a Mardi Gras brawl in New Orleans.

LaBeouf, 39, was taken into custody after he was removed R Bar early Tuesday morning.

The Transformers alum then allegedly attacked a man and returned to the establishment where he displayed aggressive behavior and was restrained, per The Hollywood Reporter.

He allegedly assaulted the first man a second time and then punched another man, the outlet reports.

LaBeouf is slated to return to court March 19, and he faces simple battery charges.

FKA twigs had previously accused LaBeouf of sexual battery and assault, the New York Times reported.

While LaBeouf denied wrongdoing, he conceded that he there were “no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations.”

This bar crawl contradicts LaBeouf’s recent sobriety claim.