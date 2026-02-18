Video: Slurring Aussie TV Journo in Trainwreck Live Report from Winter Olympics

Crikey, that was awkward. A trainwreck live segment from the Winter Olympics to an Australian television network sparked equal measures of confusion and concern for the reporter involved Wednesday after it went to air.

Danika Mason from Channel 9 was speaking to the morning breakfast show back home Down Under when the moment came, as news.com.au made clear.

Mason, better known in Australia as a rugby reporter, is in Italy for her network’s coverage of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics and has been fulfilling her duties on the morning Today Show, recapping the sport headlines.

But things went off script when the seasoned presenter battled her way through a horror live cross as she struggled to read the sports bulletin while touching on everything from the price of coffee to… iguanas.

She said: “The price of coffee over here is actually fine … it’s actually the price of coffee in the US we have to get used to … I’m not sure about the iguanas? Where are we going with that one?

“Anyway, let’s get into today’s sport because there’s plenty happening back home.”

The reporter then continued to ramble and appear less than across the topics as asked.

During the stumbling segment, she also appeared to pronounce the rugby team Brisbane Broncos as Brisk Moroccos.

Show host Karl Stefanovic attempted to explain the situation, putting the awkward delivery down to the cold.

He said: “You get out of a car over there (in Italy) and there is such a cold wind, you can’t actually move your lips.”

Mason could be seen giggling at Stefanovic’s comment before the camera cut back to the main studio.

The live cross sparked speculation on social media, with viewers inquiring about Mason’s condition on live TV.

News.com.au has since contacted Nine for comment.

In an earlier live cross, the outlet makes clear Mason seemed composed and quipped: “I may look like I have a bit of dandruff, but I can promise you it’s just the snow.”

Mason also made snow angels for the camera in a clip that was shared to Nine’s social channels.