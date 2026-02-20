Joe Rogan Calls Zohran Mamdani’s Budget Proposal: ‘He’s a F**king Psychopath,’ ‘Zero Dollars for Illegal Immigrants’

Joe Rogan called Democratic Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani “a fucking psychopath” after examining the details of his recently announced budget proposal for the city.

“He’s a fucking psychopath,” Rogan said of Mamdani, adding, “The amount for migrants is crazy. There should be zero dollars for illegal immigrants.”

“I don’t think you could have zero, because if they’re gonna be there, you have to feed them, you have to do something with them — if you don’t feed them, they’re gonna be robbing stores,” Rogan’s guest, author Michael Malice, replied.

Rogan argued that a fix for that problem would be to “get them jobs,” to which Malice responded by asking, “How are you going to get a migrant a job?”

“Get them a job in Guatemala,” the podcaster quipped, prompting the “Anarchist Handbook” author to seemingly play devil’s advocate, inquiring, “Wouldn’t you rather give them food than a job? I don’t want them taking American citizens’ jobs.”

“Well, the whole thing’s a mess,” Rogan conceded.

Malice concurred, reiterating, “The whole thing’s a mess,” but claimed, “You can’t just throw them away.”

“Unless you’re going to remove them from the country,” Rogan retorted.

The “Dear Reader” agreed, replying, “Right, unless you remove them,” before noting, “Even if you want to put them in jail, that’s not cheap.”

