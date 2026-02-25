James Woods Shreds ‘Somali Parasite’ Ilhan Omar, ‘Insufferable Scum’ Democrats Protesting Trump’s SOTU Speech

Actor James Woods took Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Democrats to the woodshed after they heckled and protested President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

“Somali parasite Omar and the terrorist loving miserable pug face chick making fools of themselves, as usual,” James Woods said about Omar and Detroit Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, as both women shouted obscenities while President Trump delivered his address.

President Trump honored the grieving parents of slain Ukraine refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was brutally murdered by a repeat offender in North Carolina last year.

“Last summer, 23-year-old Iryna was riding home on the train when a deranged monster — who has been arrested over a dozen times and was released through no-cash bail — stood up and viciously slashed a knife through her neck and body,” Trump said.

Everyone in the building responded to Trump’s remarks with a standing ovation, as Democrats remained seated. “How do you not stand?” Trump asked Democrats in the room. “How do you not stand?”

James Woods, responding to that moment, later wrote on X “Finally it has to be said. They are insufferable scum.”

Despite the Democrat reactions and protests of President Trump’s speech, instant reaction from the likes of liberal audiences like that of CNN gave the president’s speech high marks.

According to a CNN Instant Poll taken after the president’s speech showed that he won over CNN viewers with 64 percent of those polled saying they agree that Trump is moving the country in the right direction.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson