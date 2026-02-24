President Donald Trump blasted Democrats for refusing to acknowledge the parents of slain Ukraine refugee Iryna Zarutska during the State of Union address on Tuesday evening. “How do you not stand?” the president asked.

“Unleashing America’s promise requires keeping America safe. We have made incredible strides, yet dangerous repeat offenders continue to be released by pro-crime Democrat politicians again and again,” President Trump said.

Watch Below:

“We are honored to be joined tonight by a woman who’s been through hell, Anna Zarutska,” the president continued. “In 2022, she and her beautiful daughter, Iryna, fled war-torn Ukraine to live with relatives near Charlotte, North Carolina.”

“Last summer, 23-year-old Iryna was riding home on the train when a deranged monster — who has been arrested over a dozen times and was released through no-cash bail — stood up and viciously slashed a knife through her neck and body,” Trump added.

President Trump went on to say, “No one will ever forget the expression of terror on Iryna’s face as she looked up at her attacker in the last seconds of her life,” referring to video footage of Iryna Zarutska’s horrific murder that later circulated on social media.

“She had escaped a brutal war only to be slain by a hardened criminal, set free to kill in America,” Trump proclaimed, before promising Iryna Zarutska’s mother, who could be seen weeping in the audience, “We will ensure justice for your magnificent daughter, Iryna.”

Trump’s remarks were met with a standing ovation. Democrats, however, remained seated, refusing to acknowledge the president’s promise to the 23-year-old’s parents.

“How do you not stand?” Trump asked Democrats in the room. “How do you not stand?”

“I’m asking this Congress to pass tough legislation to ensure that violent and dangerous repeat offenders are put behand bars, and, importantly, that they stay there,” the president added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.