Trump Slams ‘Low IQ’ Robert De Niro After He Accuses President of ‘Destroying’ America

President Donald Trump ripped actor Robert De Niro, labeling him as “low IQ” days after the actor accused him of “destroying America” and called for people to “resist.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also criticized Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for having “screamed uncontrollably” during his State of the Union address. Trump claimed they “had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people” and suggested that they should be sent “back from where they came.”

“They can only damage the United States of America, they can do nothing to help it,” Trump wrote. “They should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL!”

“When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States,” Trump added.

Trump added that the “only difference between De Niro” and O’Donnell is that “she is probably somewhat smarter than him.”

Breitbart News’s Warner Todd Huston reported that De Niro had appeared “on an MS NOW podcast hosted by liberal commentator Nicolle Wallace.” During his appearance on the podcast, De Niro attacked Trump as being “sadistic” and “cruel.”

De Niro also stated, “The story is our country and Trump is destroying it and who knows what his reasons are but it’s sick, it’s f**ked up. We have to save this country.” The actor also reportedly “choked up”:

He also choked up over “lifting people up,” which he thinks Trump doesn’t do. “You have to bring them together. You can’t divide people you can’t win that way,” said the actor who calls Republicans and their voters “Nazis.” Wallace gushed that De Niro was making her cry, though she clearly wasn’t crying during the episode.

“All I know is people have to have to resist, resist, resist,” De Niro added during the interview. “There’s no easy way. It’s not going to come to you easy.”