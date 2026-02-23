Rabid leftist Hollywood actor Robert De Niro choked back tears on an MS NOW podcast claiming that President Donald Trump is “destroying America” — just minutes after taking jabs at the Commander-in-Chief’s masculinity.

The foaming-at-the-mouth, anti-Trump, leftist actor appeared Monday on an MS NOW podcast hosted by liberal commentator Nicolle Wallace and railed about Trump, seemingly the only topic he is able to talk about any more.

He blasted Trump calling. him, “sadistic” and “cruel,” mocked Trump as “triggered” by “real men” with “displays of actual strength.”

The actor went on to explain, “He knows he’s never experienced or displayed anything like that in his life” — referring to Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) flying combat missions decades ago. De Niro, apparently, has forgotten about Trump getting shot in the ear in Butler, PA, and instead of immediately retreating with his security, fist-pumping and telling his supporters to “fight.”

“The story is our country and trump is destroying it and who knows what his reasons are but it’s sick, it’s fucked up. We have to save this country,” De Niro said.

He also choked up over “lifting people up,” which he thinks Trump doesn’t do.

“You have to bring them together. You can’t divide people you can’t win that way,” said the actor who calls Republicans and their voters “Nazis.”

Wallace gushed that De Niro was making her cry, though she clearly wasn’t crying during the episode.

To that, the Casino star said that it is time to “resist, resist, resist.”

“I don’t know. All I know is people have to have to resist, resist, resist,” he exclaimed piously. “There’s no easy way. It’s not going to come to you easy. You know, there’s a time when you know in your own life and your own survival You better do this. You better jump and run through the fire because if you don’t run through the fire, you’re not getting out and that’s what we have to do.”

Watch the whole episode:

