Gavin Newsom Blasted After Agreeing with Kimmel ‘California Is Overregulated’: ‘Seems Like an Admission of Failure’

California’s left-wing Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom was roasted online after claiming that he has yet another “new” plan for California’s renewal after driving the state to near bankruptcy during his term as the state’s chief executive.

Newsom appeared as a guest on Tuesday’s broadcast of the ratings-challenged ABC late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, to flog his book, Young Man in a Hurry, and during his time on the couch, he claimed that California is “overregulated” and needs reform.

At one point, Kimmel disingenuously asked “Is California over regulated,” (to which Newsom agreed, saying “yes”) and went on to say it is hard to rebuild homes after the Palisades fire or open a new restaurant because of the “well meaning laws” the state’s Democrats have burdened the people with.

Newsom agreed with the premise and claimed he has the “liberal” cure for that and unveiled his new program, the “Abundance Agenda.”

“We need a liberalism that builds, and we have to own that. And I’m very much part of this sort of new nomenclature. We call this ‘Abundance Agenda.’ And we’ve got to reconcile that. We’ve got to be more focused on time to delivery, not just rhetoric, not just what we’re for. We got to actually deliver and manifest it.”

Many on social media were not as easily fooled by the slick Newsom as the sycophantic Kimmel.

Despite his claim to be the sudden bringer of reform to California, Gavin Newsom has presided over a huge number of new regulations in California during his tenure as governor. Indeed, in 2025 alone, Newsom signed an incredible 784 new laws into effect.

Furthermore, he has spent one billion on the homeless problem, yet California continues to have the worst homeless problem in the country.

Watch the full Jimmy Kimmel segment:

