Joe Rogan: Minneapolis Protests ‘Organized, and Paid For’ Distraction; ‘Taking Place Where You Found Hundreds of Millions of Dollars of Fraud’

Joe Rogan called the Minneapolis protests “one of the clearest, most obvious distractions you’ve ever seen” during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “It’s not organic, that it just happened to be taking place in the very same place where you found hundreds of millions of dollars of fraud,” he said.

“These protests are organized,” Rogan said. “They’re organized, and they’re paid for, which is also something that people need to understand. These are not organic protests.”

“It’s not organic, that it just happened to be taking place in the very same place where you found hundreds of millions of dollars of fraud,” Rogan continued, adding, “This is one of the clearest, most obvious distractions you’ve ever seen in the public arena.”

“You have these people who are being paid to protest. They give them money to go out there and protest. They give them signs,” the podcaster elaborated. “They’re organizing it, they have Signal groups.”

“They’re doxing all these different ICE workers. They find out what their license plates numbers are. They find out where they’re staying, they go to their hotel. The local cops are being told to stand down,” Rogan said.

The podcaster powerhouse went on to say, “So you’ve got this convergence of all these factors that lead to chaos,” before citing former Vice President Mike Pence, who he says once noted “it’s a mathematical thing,” in which “you’re going to have a certain amount of… instances.”

“You’re just playing it out over the numbers,” Rogan said. “You have organized protests, you have untrained ICE agents, you have a lot of chaos, you have support for people screaming in the streets, someone gets shot, boom, and then it moves the needle.”

“And this is calculated. They want this to happen,” the podcaster asserted. “Because then this kills all the support for people that were kind of on the fence on whether or not ICE should be deporting all illegals, whether they should just go after violent criminals.”

Rogan then lamented “these weird narratives,” in which people claim, “Oh, only 14 percent are violent criminals that have been arrested.”

“It was 60 percent, plus, were criminals,” Rogan reacted, before asking, “And by what definition ‘violent criminals’?”

“Is it okay if they’re just coming here to rip people off?” the podcaster further inquired. “Are you fine with that? It’s just the ‘violent’ ones we need to get rid of?”

