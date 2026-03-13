Actress Wanda Sykes Urges Stephen Colbert to ‘Go the Hell Off’ During His Final Show: ‘Burn This Bi*ch Down’

Comedian Wanda Sykes is urging Stephen Colbert to “go the hell off” during his final show. “Burn this bitch down,” the Bad Moms actress said.

“So, the last show, what are you going to do? Sykes asked Colbert during a Thursday appearance on CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, before suggesting, “You’ve got to go the hell off the last show, like, burn this bitch down.”

Colbert responded by joking that the Ed Sullivan Theater — the historic New York City landmark where his show has been taped since 2015 — is “a lovely theater” that he would hate to damage.

“Yeah, I heard they’re turning it into a Walmart, so don’t worry about it,” Sykes quipped.

“I mean, you always bring the fire, every night, but that last show has to be, like, destruction,” the The Upshaws star added.

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Colbert responded by insisting, “I’m a lover, not a fighter, Wanda.”

“I know who you are, as far as you’re a man of faith and all that, and love is stronger than hate, so maybe your last guest… you bring on the Pope,” Sykes said.

“Bring on the Pope!” the Vampirina voice actress exclaimed.

Colbert then asked Sykes if she has a “Pope connection,” adding, “Because I need a Pope connection. I want to get Leo on here — he’s holy ghosting me.”

After joking that she usually goes “directly to God” with her prayer requests, the comedian bizarrely suggested that Colbert use Pope Leo XIV as a surrogate to “burn this bitch down.”

“I’m gonna put that in my prayers tonight, that you get the Pope here,” Sykes said, adding, “But when the Pope gets here, he’s got to go the hell off! He’s got to burn this bitch down!”

As Breitbart News reported, CBS revealed in July that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will not be renewed for another season, with the network calling it a “financial decision.”

Last month, Colbert revealed that the final episode of his show will be May 21.

The ending of the show represents a significant shift from the era of late-night TV in the streaming age, in which younger viewers have opted for new media instead of more traditional programming.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.