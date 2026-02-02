Stephen Colbert Confirms Final Episode Date, Says He will ‘Consider’ Running for Office

Stephen Colbert addressed rumors about running for office after his show ends in a few months, saying he will “consider” his options. The left-wing late-night host also confirmed when the final episode of his CBS show, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, will be May 21.

“It feels real now,” Colbert told fellow late-night host Seth Meyers of his show’s pending cancelation during Tuesday’s episode of NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I mean, I know it was real, but now there’s four months left.”

“Do you have a final show date?” Meyers asked, to which Colbert replied, “Our final show will be May 21st, 2026. Mark your calendars.”

After being asked about the “dream guest” he is trying to land before May 21, Colbert answered, “The Pope.”

At another point in the episode, Meyers brought up the rumor about Colbert running for office after mentioning a few other rumors, such as talk of a $13.5 million deal with Netflix, which Colbert quipped was “not enough money.”

“That you might run for office, maybe even president?” Meyers continued, segueing to another rumor.

Colbert responded — who began the conversation by telling Meyers that he would neither confirm nor deny the rumors — responded, “I’ve heard that one.”

“Obviously, I mean, that’s something I have to discuss with my faith leader and my family,” Colbert said. “And if there is some way for me to serve the American people in some way that could possibly be greater than a late-night television show, I would consider that.”

“I get it,” the soon-to-be former late-night host added. “How about that? I get it.”

As Breitbart News reported, CBS revealed in July that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will not be renewed for another season, with the network calling it a “financial decision.”

The ending of the show represents a significant shift from the era of late-night TV in the streaming age, in which younger viewers have opted for new media instead of more traditional programming.

