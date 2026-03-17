Hollywood Protests Hollywood: Striking Writers Guild Staffers Protest Their Own Union at SAG-AFTRA Headquarters

The Writers Guild Staff Union (WGSU) protested their own union at the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) headquarters on Monday, accusing the Writers Guild of America (WGU) of failing to bargain over wages and job protections in good faith.

The WGA began its talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on Monday while Hollywood writers could be seen walking with signs, chanting “WGSU!” and demanding “fair contracts” outside SAG-AFTRA’s headquarters.

The Hollywood writers, who have been on strike for four weeks, are accusing WGA management of failing to bargain in good faith, according to a report by Variety.

“What’s disgusting? Union busting!” the Writers Guild Staff Union — who displayed a giant inflatable mascot, known as Scabby the Rat, outside the building — proclaimed.

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The AMPTP has reportedly been in talks with the SAG-AFTRA for a month now, with their meeting adjourning on Sunday night after failing to reach an agreement. They are expected to resume talks in June.

The WGA is also in negotiations with the AMPTP, discussing a major deficit in its health plan, how to improve terms for writers’ minimum wages, and whether writers will be paid for their scripts that are used to train AI systems, Variety noted.

The Writers Guild Staff Union, meanwhile, has promised to picket every day that these talks will be held, wherever they take place.

“We are heartbroken that we have to be doing this because we want the writers to have the best damn contract possible,” Dylan Holmes, a WGA attorney and co-chair of the staff union bargaining committee, reportedly said.

“And we want to be in there helping them, helping our management, instead of picketing them. But we have to do what unions do, and make our voices heard,” Holmes added.

Some of the protestors were keeping an eye out for Ellen Stutzman, the WGA’s chief negotiator, who they urging to personally participate in the negotiations after determining that she did not attend a meeting last week.

Without mentioning the strike, the SAG-AFTRA said it “stands in solidarity and strength with the WGA as they enter contract negotiations with the AMPTP,” adding, “Writers deserve a deal that recognizes their valuable and unique contributions to the industry.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.