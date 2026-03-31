Sophie Turner Injury Halts ‘Tomb Raider’ Filming

March 30 (UPI) — Amazon MGM Studios had to pause filming on its much-anticipated new series Tomb Raider, starring Sophie Turner.

On Monday, in a statement to Deadline the studio said “Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury. As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson confirmed the injury to the BBC, but did not say whether it happened on set or off.

In January, the studio released a photo of Turner in her Lara Croft gear. Turner’s casting as the popular video game hero was announced in September 2025.

The series is based on the popular video game franchise, led by the character Lara Croft. Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously played Croft in films.

Get your artifacts out. Lara’s on her way… #TombRaider #WardrobeTest pic.twitter.com/mJSQMDj2zm— Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) January 15, 2026

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) is the creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner. The series cast also includes Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.

Sophie Turner set to star as Lara Croft in upcoming Tomb Raider series from Amazon MGM Studios.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge serves as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner.

Jonathan Van Tulleken set as director and executive producer and Chad Hodge joins as co-showrunner and executive producer.