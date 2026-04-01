Fleetwood Mac Legend Lindsey Buckingham Attacked By Stalker in Los Angeles

Legendary Fleetwood Mac rocker Lindsey Buckingham has been attacked on the streets of L.A. and doused with an “unknown substance” according to reports.

Buckingham, 76, was attacked by a woman when he was preparing to enter a building in Santa Monica, KNBC-TV reported Wednesday afternoon.

Police have identified the attacker, but no arrest had been made upon the reporting of the story.

The woman apparently has a history of altercations with the rock music star and has been cited for stalking him in the past, police say.

The attacker reportedly staked out where Buckingham was going and laid in wait for him. The guitarist and singer was not injured in the assault.

Buckingham has had issues with a stalker identified as “Michelle,” and in December of 2024 he was granted a five-year restraining order against the suspect, according to the Daily Mail.

In 2024, police rousted Buckingham from bed after a fake call had been made alleging that the singer’s son, William, was attempting to harm himself. Police later discovered that the call was a hoax. Buckingham has alleged that his 53-year-old stalker made the call.

The stalker reportedly claims to be Buckingham’s daughter and also blames him for her physical deformity.

It is not publicly known if this “Michelle” is the woman who doused Buckingham with an unknown substance on Wednesday.

The California-born Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 and turned out hits including “Go Your Own Way,” “Tusk,” and “Big Love.” He won two Grammys with the band, including Album of The Year for Rumors.

The band is known for raw storytelling, intricate harmonies, and songs that dominated the charts for years as well as being the defining the sound of a generation.

But after the death of band member Christine McVie in 2022, Mick Fleetwood said he felt the band was effectively finished. Stevie Nicks also later agreed with that assessment. Regardless, Fleetwood never officially closed the door to a reunion of surviving members.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston