Chuck Norris Family Blasts AI-Generated Posts About His Death

The family of legendary actor and martial artist Chuck Norris is upset over AI-generated posts about the circumstances surrounding his death, warning the Lone Wolf McQuade star’s fans not to believe everything they read.

“We are aware that since Chuck’s passing, there have been a number of Al-generated videos and posts circulating online that contain false and misleading information regarding the circumstances of his passing, his health history, and who was present,” Norris’ family said in a Wednesday Instagram Story.

“These claims are entirely untrue,” the actor’s family continued, explaining, “This includes fabricated reports of past medical issues, as well as false narratives surrounding family relationships.”

Norris’ family went on to say, “We kindly ask that you do not believe or share any information unless it comes directly from the Norris family or an official family representative.”

“Thank you for your understanding and for continuing to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers,” Norris’ family concluded in their statement.

As Breitbart News reported, the iconic action movie star — whose martial arts mastery launched his decades-spanning movie and TV career — died on March 19 at the age of 86, after being hospitalized in Hawaii.

The following day, the actor’s family announced his death to the public, saying, “It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning.”

“While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” Norris’ family added at the time.

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him,” they continued. “The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it.”

“To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends,” the Code of Silence star’s family added.

Norris’ family went on to say, “We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.”

“As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us,” they concluded.

A week before his death, Norris took to Instagram to post a video of himself boxing an opponent in Hawaii on his 86th birthday, writing in the caption, “I don’t age. I level up.”

“I’m 86 today!” the The Delta Force star exclaimed in the caption of his post. “Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love.”

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“Thank you all for being the best fans in the world,” Norris added. “Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”

At the time of this writing, the official cause of death for Norris has not yet been revealed.