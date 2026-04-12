Disney Under Fire for Woke ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Reboot: ‘F**k You, Hulu’

Disney’s reboot of the early 2000s hit Fox TV series, Malcolm in the Middle, is taking flak from fans for going woke and making major alterations to the original series characters.

The new series, Malcolm in the Middle: Life is Still Unfair, debuted this month, but it seems to have missed the mark for many.

The original show, which aired from 2000 to 2006, was about a supremely dysfunctional family of six, a dad, Hal (Bryan Cranston), mom, Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), and three sons, Francis (Christopher Masterson), Reese (Justin Berfield), Malcolm (Frankie Munoz), and Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan), who constantly got in hilarious situations and predicaments because none of them were able to navigate life very well. But the remake has seemingly gone in a different direction in some key instances.

Fan Jordan Eshelman, for one, blasted Disney-Hulu for turning the wheelchair-bound Stevie (Craig Lamar Traylor) into a gay man with a husband and child, despite that 20 years ago the character was always desperately trying to have relationships with girls.

“They made Stevie gay, despite him crushing on Malcolm’s babysitter, pretending to be in critical condition to get another girl to like him, there’s stacking amounts of evidence proving he likes girls,” Eshelman wrote on X.

Eshelman also slammed the show for making the suddenly introduced fourth child “non-binary.”

“Don’t waste your time, it’s modern Disney being modern Disney again, and again, and again!” Eshelman wrote of the re-boot.

Blogger Flopping Aces also ripped the show, saying of the re-boot, “what does Hollywood do? They didn’t just reboot Malcolm in the Middle, they dragged its corpse into a back alley and gang-raped it with every woke fetish on their sick little checklist.”

“It’s absolute trash. No laughs. No chaos. No nostalgia. Just four episodes of pointless, preachy slop that feels like it was written by a committee of blue-haired Disney interns who hate straight families and actual comedy,” he added.

Aces blasted the addition of the non-binary child and said the writers turned the character “into a pronoun warrior full of depressed apathy, paralyzed embarrassment, and impotent fury.” And he similarly lamented the alteration of the Stevie character into a gay man with a white husband and an adopted child.

“Peak Hollywood writer fetish: check, check, and check. 5/5 on the degeneracy scale,” Aces exploded.

“Zero funny moments. Zero heart. Just relentless ideology shoved down your throat like it’s supposed to be ‘progress.’ This isn’t a revival… it’s a desecration,” he concluded. “A hate crime against one of the funniest, most relatable shows ever made.”

To date, the four-episode remake is not exactly earning high marks on review site Rotten Tomatoes. It is currently sitting at a lukewarm 78 percent with reviewers and an even lower 75 percent with fans. That isn’t exactly a groundswell of support for either reviewers or fans.

Social media is filled with criticism:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston