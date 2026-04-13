Pop star Britney Spears entered rehab following her arrest for allegedly driving under the influence in California last month.

A representative for Spears confirmed to USA TODAY on Sunday the “Drive Me Crazy” singer “voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility.”

In early March, Spears was arrested while driving in Ventura, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence of both alcohol and drugs. A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said at the time that Spears allegedly “signs of impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests.” She had allegedly been driving “erratically” at high speeds.

The rep for Spears referred to the arrest as an “unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.”

“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life,” the rep said.

“Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,” the rep added. “Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being.”

As noted by Fox News, Spears fell under “two involuntary psychiatric holds” ” after losing custody of her sons to Kevin Federline in 2008.

“Her father, Jamie Spears, was granted a temporary conservatorship. At the end of the year, the court order became permanent, and Jamie was appointed conservator with attorney Andrew Wallet named as co-conservator,” it noted.

“Spears essentially lost control of her life before the conservatorship was in place, only to rebound with an incredible career comeback when she released four albums, grossed over $100 million on her four-year ‘Piece of Me’ Las Vegas residency and subsequent tour and landed an ‘X Factor’ hosting gig,” it added.

After stepping away in 2019 due to her father’s health, the #FreeBritney movement became a national phenomenon, which culminated in the conservatorship’s eventual removal in 2021.