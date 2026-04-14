First Lady Melania Trump, alongside her husband, welcomed King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to the White House on Monday, donning a bold black and white cocktail dress.
To welcome the Dutch royals, Mrs. Trump chose a floral brocade dress from London-based brand Erdem. The dress is a ready-to-wear version, no longer available for purchase, of a runway look that walked in Erdem’s Autumn/Winter 2025 show.
The dress retails for $5,145. Mrs. Trump paired the look with Christian Louboutin slingbacks — an unusual choice for the first lady, who typically wears classic pointed-toe Manolo Blahniks or Louboutin’s So Kate pumps.
First Lady Melanie Trump and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at the White House for a dinner with the Dutch royal couple during their visit to Washington on April 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Patrick van Katwijk/Getty)
(L-R) Prime Minister Rob Jetten of The Netherlands, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, President Donald Trump of The United States and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House. (Patrick van Katwijk/Getty)
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Patrick van Katwijk/Getty
Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Salwan Georges/Bloomberg via Getty Images
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King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander (C-R) arrives with Queen Maxima (not pictured) as they are welcomed by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump into the White House in Washington, DC, on April 13, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)
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Salwan Georges/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images
Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images
Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images
First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Queen Màxima of the Netherlands enter the Diplomatic Entrance of the White House on April 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Salwan Georges/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Salwan Georges/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Following the visit, Mrs. Trump announced that she would be overseeing a historic art loan from the White House of James McNeill Whistler’s Nocturne so the piece can be included in an upcoming Whistler exhibit by the Tate Britain and the Van Gogh Museum.
The art loan is significant, as paintings from the White House are typically only loaned to the National Gallery of Art of the Smithsonian.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
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