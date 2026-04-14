First Lady Melania Trump, alongside her husband, welcomed King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to the White House on Monday, donning a bold black and white cocktail dress.

To welcome the Dutch royals, Mrs. Trump chose a floral brocade dress from London-based brand Erdem. The dress is a ready-to-wear version, no longer available for purchase, of a runway look that walked in Erdem’s Autumn/Winter 2025 show.

The dress retails for $5,145. Mrs. Trump paired the look with Christian Louboutin slingbacks — an unusual choice for the first lady, who typically wears classic pointed-toe Manolo Blahniks or Louboutin’s So Kate pumps.

Following the visit, Mrs. Trump announced that she would be overseeing a historic art loan from the White House of James McNeill Whistler’s Nocturne so the piece can be included in an upcoming Whistler exhibit by the Tate Britain and the Van Gogh Museum.

The art loan is significant, as paintings from the White House are typically only loaned to the National Gallery of Art of the Smithsonian.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.