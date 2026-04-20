Patrick Muldoon, ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Melrose Place’ Star, Dies at 57

April 20 (UPI) — Actor and producer Patrick Muldoon has died at age 57.

Muldoon, known for his roles in Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place, died Sunday morning of a heart attack, according to Deadline.

His manager confirmed the news to Variety.

Muldoon originated the role of Austin Reed on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, playing the character from 1992 to 1995 and again from 2011 to 2012.

The actor also portrayed the villain Richard Hart on Fox’s primetime soap Melrose Place and Zander Barcalow in the 1997 comedy film Starship Troopers.

His credits as a producer included The Tribes of Palos Verdes, Arkansas, Marlowe and The Dreadful. He was to produce the upcoming movie Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton, Zazie Beetz and Alec Baldwin.