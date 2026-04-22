Abortion Giant Planned Parenthood Honors Pop Star Pink With ‘Catalyst for Change’ Award at Plush NY Gala

Abortion giant Planned Parenthood honored pop star Pink at a gala in New York last week, after the organization released its annual report bragging about performing a record number of abortions.

Pink, a Grammy-winning artist whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore-Hart, received the “Catalyst of Change Award” at the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York’s “Spring Into Action Gala.” The event’s “honorary committee” included a long list of other Hollywood celebrities, including Meryl Streep, Amy Poehler, Molly Ringwald, Patricia Arquette, and Christiana Hendricks.

In a comment to Vogue backstage at the event, Moore-Hart called Planned Parenthood staff “warriors.”

“I was the teenager who would go to Planned Parenthood,” she said. “It was the place in our town that cared. These people are warriors, especially with this onslaught—this war—against women in our current administration.”

Moore-Hart has long been a staunch abortion activist and is “even known to hand out Planned Parenthood and No Kid Hungry: End Child Hunger in America during her shows,” Vogue reported.

Leading pro-life organization Students for Life of America (SFLA) reacted to the Vogue article reporting on the abortion gala.

“Imagine throwing a glamorous gala… to celebrate abortion. Hollywood claps and Vogue cheers. Meanwhile, innocent lives are ended every day,” the organization said.

“You can rebrand it. You can glam it up. Abortion still ends a human Life. Stop pretending it’s healthcare. Defund and debar Planned Parenthood, NOW,” SFLA continued.

Planned Parenthood released its annual report earlier this month revealing it aborted 434,450 babies in 2023-2024 — a record high. The pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI) released an analysis of the Planned Parenthood report, showing an 8 percent increase in abortions from the previous year and a 34 percent increase since 2014.

Planned Parenthood also received $832 million in government health service reimbursements and grants, according to its report.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.