Comedian Margaret Cho Says Trump Officials Have a Cruelty ‘Kink,’ then Wishes a ‘Feral, Bloodthirsty, Violent Democrat’ Would Punish Them

Comedian Margaret Cho, in another rant against Donald Trump, says she wishes “a feral, bloodthirsty, violent Democrat” would “punish” the president and his Cabinet officials — right after accusing the administration of taking sexual pleasure in “cruelty.”

Appearing on an episode of The Creative Asylum podcast released this Tuesday, Cho says the Trump administration has a “kink” for cruelty to the poor and minorities:

It really irks me that when they use our our language against us, like when they were saying, “Oh, the Democrats are the reason why the government is shut down.” And when Karoline Leavitt says, “Well, their cruelty is the point.” No, that’s you. Your cruelty is the point. Your cruelty is why you do it, because they have a kink. Their kink is cruelty. They love to see the suffering of immigrants and trans people. And they want to put children in concentration camps — and poor people. It gets them off.

The podcast’s host Daniel House then repeats some armchair psychology he heard from a previous guest — that “every one” of Trump’s subordinates has “daddy issues.”

“It’s all this unresolved bullshit from childhood,” House says. “Somehow that plays into the kink of cruelty, and it’s pretty weird.”

“Right. It’s weird,” Cho replies. “It’s kind of a desire for authoritarianism as a way of feeling safe, but it doesn’t work.”

The Drop Dead Diva actress then, without any recognition of the irony, launches into a tirade about how she wants a ruthless politician to “punish” these Republicans with prison sentences.

“I really do believe that [politics] is a pendulum and it does swing. And when it swings back, we will punish them. They will be put in prison. We cannot let up,” she fantasizes.

House states, “I always complain that the Democrats have too little spine and not enough willingness to — it’s like, if you get in a knife fight and bring a spoon, you’re probably not going to win. And we do it time and time again.” (Fani Willis and Jack Smith could not be reached for comment.)

Cho then lathers herself up into explicitly violent wishcasting:

I want to believe in Democrats. I am a Democrat, but I also feel like there’s this weird attachment to decorum and taking the high road, and none of that is gonna work. We need somebody, we need a feral, bloodthirsty, violent Democrat. We just need somebody who is willing to put them all in prison — do the right thing and put them all in prison.

The far-left comedian has a long history of unhinged political ramblings.

Last month, Cho raged at Trump while accepting a Queerty award, calling the president an “incontinent child molester,” alleging that transvestites are “facing a genocide,” and encouraging queer people to “serve cunt” in “revolt” against the administration.

In January, she took to her Bluesky account to link the fatal shooting of Renee Good (after she drove a three-row SUV into the body of an ICE agent) to a joke Trump told 10 years ago about how popular he was with GOP primary voters.

Virtually her entire output on the left-wing echo chamber is dedicated to how much she hates Trump and his surrogates. “Every time I see him, hear him, think of him – I whisper ‘Please die,'” she wrote in December. Karoline Leavitt is a “bitch” who “lies about everything,” she posted just days before Thanksgiving. In October, she showed off a sign she took to a “No Kings” rally, which read: “Stephen Miller is a small screaming sperm!”

In 2016, Cho told Bill Maher that advising obese people to eat less is “fascism against women’s bodies.”

In 2015, she declared, “I do not believe in a God who would consider abortion a sin. God created abortion. As he did all of us. God created choice for all to DECIDE.” Cho’s grandfather was a Christian minister who ran an orphanage in Seoul.