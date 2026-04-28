Watch: Bill Maher Clashes with ‘Arrested Development’ Star David Cross over Gender Transitioning Toddlers

Comedian and HBO late-night host Bill Maher clashed with actor-comedian and Arrested Development star David Cross on gender transitioning children as young as three.

The two sparred on Maher’s Club Random podcast, during which the subject of gender transitioning for kids became a hot subject of debate.

“Good luck with President Vance,” Maher told Cross as the two clashed over how left-wing extremism turned voters toward Trump.

“As I always say to my woke friends, we voted for [Kamala Harris]. You’re just why she lost,” Maher asserted.

When it came to transgenderism for children, Cross said that his eight-year-old daughter befriended two trans children in school, including one who transitioned at age three.

“Three? Well, sure…who can believe a three-year-old? Kids are confused,” Maher said.

When Maher accused the actor of being a part of the “Brooklyn bubble,” Cross shot back, “I want to be in that bubble. I pay for it and I want my daughter to be in that bubble. It’s a good bubble.”

“It’s … a bubble is protection from the shit that’s going on outside of the bubble that I don’t … the … the awfulness… and there’s no shit inside the bubble. Uh, no. I mean, there’s some shit but less,” added Cross. “The bubble is not for me or my wife. It’s for a daughter. And uh … the more I can keep her from the uh things that I and my wife think are bad.”

Corss is married to actress Amber Tamblyn.

At the very least, the two came to a friendly disagreement at the end, refusing to let their differences spoil their perception of the other.

Earlier this month, David Cross sparked controversy when he said that he looks forward to President Trump’s death.

“He makes it personal. George Bush never made it personal, I didn’t like his policies and thought he was full of shit, but Trump makes it personal. He forces you to make it personal so, yeah.”