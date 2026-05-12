Rapper Pitbull Partners with AI Company to Create Civics Lessons Taught by Founding Fathers

Rapper Pitbull will be partnering with the AI company Digital DNA Labs for the creation of U.S. civics lessons taught by AI avatars representing the Founding Fathers.

The curriculum has already been tested in Florida charter schools, per Just the News, and has been receiving positive feedack from administrators.

“Right now, we are working with our school partners, charter schools and private schools. We’re also talking to a number of school boards and even a few governors in states to deploy this as a solution,” Digital DNA Labs CEO Jason Inasi told the outlet.

Inasi likened it to a”FaceTime call with one of the Founding Fathers.”

“And we’re very blessed to have Armando Perez, Mr. Worldwide (a/k/a ‘Pitbull’) as part of this initiative,” Inasi told the outlet. “Beyond being one of the biggest pop stars in the world, he is also very much dedicated to education and the story of America, the ability to come here, and build yourself up from the ground up.”

Inasi said the AI models of the Founding Fathers were constructed based on historical archives.

“We looked at a lot of historical archives that are out there, and we used trusted sources with AI. We go to trusted sources, historical archives, and we built and recreated Washington’s image,” he said. “We also looked into how he would sound at that time, and used the voice that we designed specifically that’s representative of the accent at the time and how we expect him to be able to speak today.”

Aside from the obvious benefit of educating children about American Civics, Inasi said it could also help children who have anxiety with raising questions in class.

“Now you’re able to go home, ask those questions, interact with it, and get meaningful curriculum-aligned answers that you can use to continue to engage,” he said.

The idea for the project came from a statement previously made by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs

“There’s a great clip of Steve Jobs saying, ‘One day, wouldn’t it be great for a kid to be able to speak with Aristotle and then get an answer?’ Our thesis was, can we preserve history and memory and make it engaging for anyone to interact with,” Inasi said.

Rapper Pitbull, a first-generation American of Cuban descent, previously expressed pro-America views in 2021 when he said “fuck you” to anyone who dislikes the United States.

“To whoever the fuck doesn’t like the United States of America, may God bless you, but fuck you at the same time,” Pitbull said.

“If you don’t like the United States of America, go back to the countries that we the fuck from, and you’ll see how much you appreciate the United States of America,” he added.