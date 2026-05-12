Poll: Support for Democrats Slides as Critical Midterms Approach

American voters asppear to not be quite so keen on Democrats as the crucial midterms loom, according to a recent CNN poll.

The percentages show Democrats sliding as the days tick by and as Republicans are also gearing up for the 2026 midterm elections.

“The poll finds registered voters closely split in their partisan preference ahead of the midterms, with 45% saying they’d support a Democratic candidate for Congress, 42% a Republican candidate, and 14% neither,” the CNN article said. “Polling on congressional preference this year, including previous CNN surveys, has largely given Democrats the advantage. Voters who aren’t sold on either party’s economic message tend to prefer the Democrats on the generic ballot, the CNN survey finds.”

A Harvard Harris poll found Republicans had shifted into a better position as they prepared for the midterms, Breitbart News reported in March:

The poll asked respondents if the congressional election were held today would they be more likely to vote for a Democrat or a Republican for Congress, finding likely midterm voters split down the middle. The results mark an eight-point swing towards Republicans in the Harvard Harris poll since January when 54 percent of respondents replied they would be more likely to vote for Democrats with only 46 percent opting for Republicans,” the outlet said.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in April simplified the battle for the midterms, saying the argument in favor of Republicans essentially comes down to one thing, Breitbart News reported:

Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater asked Jordan how Republicans can win the midterms – a question on many minds, as the incumbent party typically has an uphill battle to retain their majorities, let alone expand them. “I think this election actually comes down … to two sentences, and those sentences are ‘They’re crazy. We’re not.’ And I think we have to highlight that for the American people,” Jordan explained.

The Democrat Party began the new year still grappling with numerous troubling issues within its ranks, according to Breitbart News’s Jasmyn Jordan, who cited persistent internal discord, unresolved strategic debates, and voter skepticism.

“Julian Epstein, a former Democratic House counsel, told Fox News last month that the party remains out of step with most voters, blaming its continued embrace of ‘welfare state and identity politics’ for sagging approval numbers,” Jordan reported. “He contended that while 70 percent of Americans are moderate or conservative, Democrats have allowed progressives — who represent a much smaller share of the electorate — to dominate the party’s direction.”

Meanwhile, insiders at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) were reportedly trying to oust Ken Martin as chair due to his alleged failure to rally the troops after the 2024 election in which former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) lost to President Donald Trump, per Breitbart News.