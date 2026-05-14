National Recording Registry to Add Music from Beyonce, Taylor Swift

May 14 (UPI) — The National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress will induct music from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and other artists in 2026.

The Library of Congress announced in a press release Thursday that Swift’s album 1989 and Beyoncé’s single “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” will join the registry, along with 23 other recordings.

The National Recording Registry is a collection of sound recordings deemed “worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.”

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The 2026 class of inductees also includes Vince Gill’s song “Go Rest High On That Mountain,” Weezer’s self-titled debut album, Chaka Khan’s hit “I Feel for You” and the original Broadway cast album of Chicago.

In addition, the Doom soundtrack will become the third instance of video game music to join the registry.

“Music and recorded sound are essential, wonderful parts of our daily lives and our national heritage. The National Recording Registry works to preserve our national playlist for generations to come,” acting Librarian of Congress Robert R. Newlen said.

With this year’s additions, the National Recording Registry now features 700 titles.