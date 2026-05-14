Spencer Pratt Responds to Report He Lives at Luxury Hotel, Not Airstream Trailer

Reality television star Spencer Pratt responded to reports that he has been living at a luxury hotel seemingly in contradiction of his claim to have been living in an airstream trailer on the empty lot whereupon his home stood prior to the Palisades Fire.

Earlier this month, Spencer Pratt’s bid to unseat Karen Bass as Mayor of Los Angeles gained significant steam when he released an explosive ad calling out his opponents for living in millionaire homes while Angelenos deal with the homeless crisis. The ad closed with him standing outside an airstream erected upon the charred lot of his former home.

“This is where I live. They let my home burn down,” Pratt said in the video that has since garnered over 13.8 million views.

The ad proved effective as Pratt suddenly catapulted from a lower-tier afterthought into a serious contender, solidified by his strong performance at the mayoral debate last week, which most polls showed he won handily.

However, on Wednesday, Pratt’s momentum took a hit when TMZ reported that Pratt has been living at the Bel-Air Hotel as opposed to the airstream trailer.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Spencer has been staying at the Hotel Bel-Air for more than a month. We’re also told his wife, Heidi, and their kids are staying in Carpinteria, just north of L.A. So the trailer is sitting lonely. As for the Hotel Bel-Air … it’s about as luxurious as it gets. You can’t get a room for less than $1,500 a night. And check out the Swan Lake Suite — which goes for $8,090 a night.

Spencer Pratt later told TMZ that he could not stay in the airstream trailer for security purposes, adding that it offered several vantage points for a would-be sniper.

“The reality is the Bassholes and Ramaniacs are a little bit whacko, and since I destroyed them in the debate, and am surging in the polls, they are getting increasingly desperate and hostile,” he said.

“I can’t talk about specific threats, but that lot is … unsafe now,” he added.When pressed by TMZ as to why he said “this where I live” in reference to the trailer, Pratt said he has technically been living in various places, from the hotel to Santa Barbara to the trailer.

“That is where I will live until I have a new house,” Pratt said. “The Airstream is a temporary facility. A hotel is a temporary facility. Where my kids are in Santa Barbara right now is a temporary housing. This is where I live. This is where they burned my house down.”

“I don’t live at the Hotel Bel-Air. I don’t live in the Airstream. I don’t live in Santa Barbara. I don’t have a house. They burned it down,” he added.